33-year-old man dies as bike rams into stray buffalo Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old cleanliness worker died after his bike rammed into a stray buffalo near Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.

Maran of Madambakkam near Tambaram, who was working as a cleanliness worker in Kovilambakkam panchayat, was on his way to Puducherry on his bike on East Coast Road on Wednesday night when the mishap struck.

Police said around 9.30 pm, when he was nearing Putipulam near Mahabalipuram, a buffalo intercepted the bike and since it was dark, Maran did not notice the cattle and collided with it. Thrown off the bike, he suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Mahabalipuram police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The buffalo also died in the accident.

The police are looking out for the cattle owner and are investigating further.