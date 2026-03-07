318 cadets commissioned as officers at OTA Chennai

CHENNAI: A total of 318 officer cadets, including 27 women, were commissioned into the Indian Army at the Passing Out Parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday, which was reviewed by Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command.
The parade, held at the Parameshwaran Drill Square, marked the completion of training for cadets of Short Service Commission course – 121 (men) and 35 (women).
The officers will join various arms and services of the Indian Army after completing nearly 49 weeks of pre-commission training at the academy. Two foreign cadets from Bhutan and Tanzania were also part of the graduating batch.
Among the award winners, Academy Cadet Adjutant Piyush Bisht received the Sword of Honour, awarded to the best all-round cadet. Officer Cadet Chirag was awarded the OTA Gold Medal, while Battalion Under Officer Pushpindra Rathore received the Silver Medal. Piyush Bisht also received the Bronze Medal.
The parade was followed by a pipping ceremony, where family members and senior officers formally adorned the newly commissioned officers with their ranks.