The police converted the suspicious death case into a murder case after the post-mortem examination revealed injuries and fractures on the victim's body, which were inconsistent with the claim of death by suicide.

The deceased, K Suresh (35), originally hailing from Melma village near Vandavasi, lived with his wife Hemavathi and their five-year-old son. Hemavathi had initially told the police that her husband had died by suicide by hanging.



The Virugambakkam police recovered the body and sent it to the ESI Hospital in KK Nagar for a post-mortem examination. A case of suspicious death was registered.



However, the postmortem examination report, which the police received on Friday, indicated injuries and bone fractures on Suresh’s body, prompting the police to question Hemavathi. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to assaulting and strangling her husband.