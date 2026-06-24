31 unauthorised hoardings removed from metro viaduct pillars in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials removed 31 unauthorised advertisement boards installed on pillars of the Chennai Metro Rail viaduct along GST Road in Alandur after the required licence fee for 2026-27 had not been paid.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the action was taken on Tuesday (June 23) by Alandur zone officials on the instructions of South Zone Commissioner Adap Rasool against billboards erected by a private firm on the metro bridge pillars without the necessary permission.
The Corporation said the advertisement boards had been installed on the Chennai Metro Rail bridge pillars without obtaining permission and without payment of the licence fee for the 2026-27 financial year.
As part of its ongoing drive against unauthorised advertisements across the city, the Corporation removed the 31 billboards on 16 pillars.
Following the enforcement action, the company paid a licence fee of Rs 35,73,314 to the Greater Chennai Corporation for the 2026-27 financial year to install billboards.
The Corporation subsequently initiated steps to grant permission for the advertisements.
The Greater Chennai Corporation reiterated that all advertisement boards installed within its limits must be placed only after obtaining permission and paying the prescribed licence fee.
It warned that violations would attract penalties, removal of the billboards and other appropriate action.