31 Chennai Corporation councillors didn’t open their mouths for 3 years

The information obtained by advocate GM Shankar, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party's state legal wing, shows that 31 of the 194 councillors remained silent during council meetings held between November 2022 and February 2026. Of them, 27 belong to the DMK, 2 to the Congress, and one AIADMK member and an independent – and most of them women.

The monthly council meetings at the Ripon Building are the city's highest civic decision-making forum where councillors are expected to flag issues ranging from damaged roads, stormwater drain works, and garbage clearance to drinking water supply, public health facilities, parks and, land patta-related grievances.