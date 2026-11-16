307 out of 347 RWH structures in high-rise buildings full functional: Chennai Metro Water board

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) inspected 347 Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) structures in high-rise buildings across Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits over the past three Saturdays, finding that 307 RWH structures are fully functional.
Across 15 zones, 18,424 multi-storey residential buildings have been identified for inspection. Following the launch of an awareness event by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on October 21, the drive continues every Saturday.
Alongside distributing pamphlets and issuing letters to apartments, commercial complexes, hospitals, schools, theatres, restaurants, and places of worship, CMWSSB officials are educating residents on RWH maintenance through zonal welfare associations.
For details or maintenance guidance, call (044) 28453003, 28451300; extn 381