305 MT of waste collected while cleaning flyovers, subways in Chennai

CHENNAI: At least 305 metric tonnes of waste and construction debris were cleared during an intensive cleaning drive that was carried out at 71 flyovers and subways within the Corporation limit on Saturday.

On Saturday, 1,180 conservancy workers, 332 machines and vehicles were removed and cleared the waste and debris, and took down posters and illegal banners at 71 flyovers and subways in all 15 zones.

Among these, the civic body was able to clear 305 metric tonnes of garbage and construction waste, and 1,072 wall posters and illegal banners kept in the city.

The cleaning work was specifically carried out at flyovers and subways including the Kathipara flyover, Kodambakkam bridge, Anna flyover, Porur Junction flyover, Perambur Murasoli Maran flyover, Padi flyover, Vadapalani flyover, Medavakkam subway, Aranganathan Street subway, Villivakkam subway and Harrington Road subway. Minor damages on bridges and non-functional streetlights were also identified and addressed, noted a release from GCC.

In the last few weeks, the local body has been conducting cleaning drives across the city. From this, 38.87 metric tonnes of solid waste and over 3,000 posters and banners were removed along the bus route roads. Also, 134.57 metric tonnes of garbage and construction waste from bus stops, 7,877 metric tonnes and 159.6 metric tonnes of waste from parks and burial grounds respectively were cleared.

As the solid waste management activities have been carried out, with an average of 5,900 metric tonnes of solid waste being removed daily. Apart from this, the Corporation ensures that removal of waste, construction debris, cleaning of waterbodies and drains, removal of fallen tree branches in parks, and cleaning of waste bins at places has been done on a daily basis.