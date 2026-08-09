3,000 women take part in Singappen Marathon in Chennai

CHENNAI: Around 3,000 women participated in the Singappen Marathon, an 8-km run organised to create awareness about cervical cancer prevention and women’s safety, at Island Grounds here on Sunday (August 9).
Organised by the Rotary Club of Madras Central, InnerWheel Clubs of District 323 and the Singappen Special Force (SSF), the marathon began at 6 am.
Participants, including college students, working professionals and homemakers, ran from Island Grounds to the Lighthouse and back.
K Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, Singappen Special Force, flagged off the event. She said the initiative sought to promote cervical cancer awareness while strengthening awareness about women’s safety and the 1091 helpline. SSF personnel also participated in the run and interacted with the public.
Singappen Marathon chairman Nallammai Ramanathan highlighted the need for greater awareness about cervical cancer and HPV vaccination. “An indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine is available at around Rs 1,500 per dose. It’s important to vaccinate young girls aged nine and above.”
Rotary representatives said that the organisation aims to expand access to HPV vaccination through healthcare partnerships.
Vaccines are being made available at Rotary Central Margaret Sidney Hospital in Nanganallur, with partnerships involving Gem Hospital, MGM Healthcare and Venkateswara Hospital.