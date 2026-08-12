300-400% rise in property tax; Chennai residents see red

With scores of people fuming over the massive hike, the corporation said the revision was based on self-declaration of deviations and also after a drone-based GIS survey that revealed discrepancies in declared extent of the property and real spread.

The civic body has around 14 lakh registered property tax assessees across its 15 zones.

One of them, Radhika Sunder Raj of Anna Nagar, said her property tax has risen from Rs 5,000 in the first half of 2025-26 to Rs 28,000 this year. “Without any prior information, the GCC has increased our property tax to Rs 28,000. Such a steep hike is unreasonable and unacceptable,” she said.

A senior GCC official said the revisions followed discrepancies identified in property assessments. During a self-declaration exercise in 2018, around 1.5 lakh domestic property owners had declared deviations in land value assessments, while deviations had subsequently been found in around 3 lakh commercial and non-commercial buildings, the official said.

The revision in property tax was kept on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and has resumed now, said the official, adding that the revised assessment has been given effect from the second half of 2025-26, irrespective of when the deviation occurred, to limit the financial burden on property owners.

The corporation said owners who have objections to the revised assessment can approach the Regional Deputy Commissioner concerned, along with supporting documents, within 15 days of receiving the revised demand, and assured that genuine grievances would be resolved within a month.

Sarbajaya Das, chairperson, Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance, said the GCC had outsourced the property tax revision exercise to a private agency, which conducted a citywide drone-based GIS survey in 2024.