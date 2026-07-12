30 years on, Chennai Port apprentices seek Governor's intervention for jobs

Despite the port reporting 227 vacancies in its Mechanical Department, a Union government recommendation to consider their appointment, and a recent Madras High Court direction on their representation, nothing has materialised so far.

The representation, submitted by the VOC Port of Chennai General Workers Union, follows the Governor's recent appeal inviting the public to meet him with grievances. Calling him the Centre's representative in the State, the petitioners urged him to take up the matter with the Union government and help secure appointments for the remaining apprentices.

The former apprentices underwent three years of apprenticeship between 1991 and 1994 and, despite being trainees, performed the work of regular employees in the port's Mechanical Department. The union said they were orally assured absorption into service after training, but no appointment orders followed.