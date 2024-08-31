30 students detained in massive 500-cop raids on drugs in Potheri, Kattankulathur

CHENNAI: Cracking down on instances of youngsters, especially college students, using ganja and other narcotic substances, hundreds of police officials conducted coordinated searches at men’s and women’s hostels in Potheri and Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu district on Saturday morning.

So far, at least 30 students have been detained in the raids that involved more than 500 police personnel, who searched both men's and women's hostels on Saturday morning.

Narcotic substances, including ganja and tablets, were allegedly seized from them, said a Thanthi TV report.

The report said the operation was launched after receiving intelligence tip-off about youth studying in private colleges and universities in the area using ganja and other narcotic substances.

More details are awaited.