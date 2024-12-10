30 Nayak-style paintings to be showcased in Chennai

CHENNAI: Interested in art since childhood but immersed herself in the field for the past eight years, Sathya N Prabhu is excited about her first solo exhibition, Traces, sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Department of Art and Culture.

“My sister and husband were into art and that inspired me. After coming to Chennai, I enrolled in the Government Fine Arts College. Kerala murals are the immediate response that comes to our mind when we think about murals. I wanted to explore the ones in Tamil Nadu. That’s how I was introduced to Nayak paintings. Its folk essence, the expressive faces and jewellery intrigued me,” says Sathya N Prabhu.

In Traces, she aims to trace her journey in the field of art and how Nayak-style paintings have shaped her skills. 30 artworks of acrylic medium portraits will be showcased at the exhibition which will see the presence of P Gopinath, president of the Artists Handicrafts Association. “Out of all the works that will be exhibited at the event, a woman holding a lotus is my favourite. It depicts how life can be beautiful despite problems and it is a personal choice to view the blessings rather than the curse,” she explains.

Sathya tries to visualise the past through her works for future generations. Her painting of how the Cooum River was clean in the past earned appreciation. “My pursuing a Master's degree in painting and into the teaching profession as well. I have never felt that age is a barrier to achieving further. I feel that focus is all that matters to reach the destination,” remarks the 50-year-old, who delved deep into the field in her 40s.

Talking about the impact of Artificial Intelligence in creative fields, she opines, “I think AI should not be viewed as a threat. The field of art has overcome various hurdles in different time periods. AI should be embraced and used as a supportive element to enhance our creativity.”

Traces will be on from December 12 to 16 at the Cholamandal Artists’ Village for the aesthetes and enthusiasts.