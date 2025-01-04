30-member Indian Choral Ensemble to perform at Madras Literary Society library

CHENNAI: The Indian Choral Ensemble, a 30-member choir, will perform a live concert titled Echoes & Dreams - A Postcard from TICE today at the iconic Madras Literary Society Library. This unique, immersive concert will feature two shows at 12 pm and 3 pm. The performance will be led by Kalyani Nair and Karthik Manickavasakam.

“This production will be a completely unmiked, intimate choral experience, with 30 trained singers creating magic through harmonies, beautifully blending with a 5-piece band of talented musicians. It’s a self-produced show, and today’s performance is extra special because of the venue - the 200+ year-old Madras Literary Society Library. This historic space has great acoustics and holds a special place in history and films,” says Kalyani Nair.

"We are thrilled about this musical journey and will be performing songs from our production, along with a few popular tracks,” she adds.

Tanvi Shah will be a special guest for the 12 p.m. show, and MS Krsna will be featured for the 3 p.m. performance.