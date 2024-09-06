30 ‘hostages’ saved during Sagar Kavach exercise off Kamaraj Port

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police’s Coastal Security Group (CSG) on Thursday in coordination with the Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies ‘rescued’ 30 hostages on board a merchant ship off Kamarajar Port as part of the coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach, which was observed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sagar Kavach is being conducted to check the efficacy and preparedness of security forces and intelligence agencies against possible terrorist attacks along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Coast. About 10,000 personnel from multiple agencies, including 8,806 Police personnel of Tamil Nadu police were engaged in the exercise.

The security personnel were divided into two groups- Red Force was to make ingress from the sea to achieve their targets like Vital Assets (VAs) / Vulnerable Points (VPs) including the high-value targets and mass gathering tourist spots on the coast, while the other group (Blue Force) was to intercept them both at sea and on land.

“Attempts made at 25 places all over the state to infiltrate into the destination were thwarted and 95 intruders and 9 Rouge boats used by Red Force were apprehended,” an official release stated.

In the operation to rescue hostages from the merchant ship, NSG Commandos were deployed on board and three ‘terrorists’ were neutralized and handed over to local police, as part of the exercise.