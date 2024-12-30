3 years but no Limited Use Subway in sight, lament Tiruvottiyur residents

CHENNAI: Frustrated by the years-long delay in the construction of a Limited Use Subway to replace a railway level crossing, residents of Tiruvottiyur’s Annamalai Nagar and other neighbourhoods held a protest on Sunday, led by CPM’s Tiruvottiyur unit, seeking expedition of the work.

The level crossing at Annamalai Nagar was closed three years ago to make way for the Limited Use Subway, construction of which has been progressing at a snail’s pace.

With the subway works not advancing and the railway crossing non-functional, people residing in 10 localities including Annamalai Nagar, Charles Nagar, Kargil Nagar and Vettri Vinayagar Nagar on the western part of the Tiruvottiyur are forced to take over 5 km-long detour, said Greater Chennai Corporation ward member and CPM leader R Jayaraman. With five schools located nearby, students too are facing hardships in their daily commutes, he said, demanding the railways and the highways department finish constructing the Limited Use Subway at the soonest.

Venkataiah, a Tiruvottiyur resident, pointed out that the railway level crossing was closed without making alternative arrangements for the local populace. "Since the level crossing gate at Manickam Street cannot be used, the locals are forced to take either the Maattu Mandhai road over a bridge or use the limited-use subway near the Tiruvottiyur bus terminus, both of which are roundabout routes,” he said, urging for the subway to be constructed soon.