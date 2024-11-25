3-year-old girl dies of suffocation after eating biscuits with tea in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A 3-year-old girl, Venkatalakshmi, from Guruvarajakandigai near Gummidipoondi, died after choking while eating biscuits with tea.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, when the child was fed tea and biscuits by her parents, Arikrishnan (33) and Amulu (27).

The child reportedly started coughing and struggling to breathe shortly after eating the biscuits, which led her parents to rush her to a nearby private hospital, according to Daily Thanthi report.

However, despite efforts to save her, doctors at the hospital declared her dead upon arrival.

The child’s body was later sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Kavaripettai police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.