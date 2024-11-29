3 more zones in Chennai to get animal birth control centres to tackle stray menace

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed an additional three new animal birth control (ABC) centres in three zones, Madhavaram, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam, to control the dog population. A recent stray dog survey report revealed these zones to have a high number of strays.

The GCC controls increasing stray dog population as per the ABC rules, 2023. Currently there are five functional ABC centres -- Pulianthope, Kannammapet, Lloyds Colony, Meenambakkam and Sholinganallur. In the 2024- 25 financial year, two more centres are to be established -- in Manali and Perungudi zones.

To assess the outcome of the ongoing ABC programme and to build data on the stray dog population in GCC, a stray dog population estimation was conducted in July 2024 with the help of Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS). The estimation covered the proportion of stray dogs sterilized in each zone and dog-related complaints received in the previous years.

At least 22,229 complaints were received across the city, with most grievances coming from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur zones, with 2,400 and 2,065, respectively. The least number of complaints were received from Manali (344) and Tiruvottiyur (830) zones.

The estimation report also revealed that the stray dog population is comparatively higher in Madhavaram (zone 3), Ambattur (zone 7) and Valasaravakkam (zone 11), with no ABC centres and a lower percentage of sterilized dogs. Once more ABC centres are established, at least 20,000 surgeries are expected annually in all three zones. An estimated cost of Rs 4.17 crore has been fixed by the civic body -- including salary for veterinary doctors, self-help group labourers, security, dog catching vehicles and surgeries.

‘Need workers for burial grounds, parks’

Ward councillors on Thursday urged the mayor and civic commissioner to appoint workers for burial grounds and parks in the city. However, a resolution to digitise more than 8,000 street name boards was not passed as members requested for a discussion in the standing committee meeting.