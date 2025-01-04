Begin typing your search...

    3-month-old baby girl rescued near Perambur Railway Station

    Three autorickshaw drivers, Kasinathan, Murugan, and Rajini, handed over the baby to the railway police team after they picked the girl from the bushes

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jan 2025 11:55 AM IST
    3-month-old baby girl rescued near Perambur Railway Station
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Three auto rickshaw drivers rescued a 3-month-old baby girl from bushes near Perambur Railway Station on Friday night. The baby was found wrapped in a cloth and crying under the Murasoli Maran flyover.

    Three autorickshaw drivers, Kasinathan, Murugan, and Rajini, handed over the baby to the railway police team after they picked the girl from the bushes. The police immediately took the baby to the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital for medical examination.

    After confirming the baby's good health, the police handed her over to the Childline Welfare Centre in Villivakkam for safekeeping. Further investigations are underway to locate the baby's parents and determine the circumstances surrounding her abandonment.

    Baby rescuedPerambur
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick