3-month-old baby girl rescued near Perambur Railway Station

CHENNAI: Three auto rickshaw drivers rescued a 3-month-old baby girl from bushes near Perambur Railway Station on Friday night. The baby was found wrapped in a cloth and crying under the Murasoli Maran flyover.

Three autorickshaw drivers, Kasinathan, Murugan, and Rajini, handed over the baby to the railway police team after they picked the girl from the bushes. The police immediately took the baby to the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital for medical examination.

After confirming the baby's good health, the police handed her over to the Childline Welfare Centre in Villivakkam for safekeeping. Further investigations are underway to locate the baby's parents and determine the circumstances surrounding her abandonment.