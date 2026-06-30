3 killed in road accidents in Tiruvallur, ECR

In Tiruvallur district, two persons, including an 18-year-old polytechnic student, were killed and another was injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a roadside tree near RK Pettai.

The deceased were identified as S Madhan (20) and V Devaraj (18), both from Narasampettai village. Devaraj’s elder brother, Jegatheesan (21), survived with injuries.