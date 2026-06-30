3 killed in road accidents in Tiruvallur, ECR

CHENNAI: Three persons including two youths were killed in separate road accidents in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu on Tuesday.
In Tiruvallur district, two persons, including an 18-year-old polytechnic student, were killed and another was injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a roadside tree near RK Pettai.
The deceased were identified as S Madhan (20) and V Devaraj (18), both from Narasampettai village. Devaraj’s elder brother, Jegatheesan (21), survived with injuries.
Probe revealed that Jegatheesan had offered a lift to the other two and the rider lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. Police said that they were not wearing helmets.
In another accident near Kanathur, a 75-year-old man died after two motorcycles collided on ECR.
The deceased, Abdul, was a resident of Panaiyur Kudumiyandithoppu near Kanathur. He was riding his motorcycle from Kovalam towards Kanathur along the East Coast Road, police said.
The rider of the other motorcycle, identified as Nithish (22) from Injambakkam, was arrested.