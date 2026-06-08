3 killed as truck ploughs into vehicles, pedestrians at north Chennai junction

The accident triggered massive traffic congestion for more than two hours and caused panic among commuters in the area.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the accident occurred around 9.30 am on the Basin Bridge-Mint Road. Police said the truck, loaded with ration rice sacks and heading from Vyasarpadi towards Moolakothalam, suddenly went out of control near the junction. Despite the driver's attempts to stop the vehicle, it allegedly failed to brake and crashed into people and vehicles waiting at the signal.

The truck continued moving towards Mint after the impact before auto drivers and members of the public managed to stop it by placing wooden blocks under its wheels.