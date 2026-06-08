3 killed as truck ploughs into vehicles, pedestrians at north Chennai junction

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed and two others injured after a truck allegedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into vehicles and pedestrians at the busy Moolakothalam junction in North Chennai on Monday morning.
The accident triggered massive traffic congestion for more than two hours and caused panic among commuters in the area.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the accident occurred around 9.30 am on the Basin Bridge-Mint Road. Police said the truck, loaded with ration rice sacks and heading from Vyasarpadi towards Moolakothalam, suddenly went out of control near the junction. Despite the driver's attempts to stop the vehicle, it allegedly failed to brake and crashed into people and vehicles waiting at the signal.
The truck continued moving towards Mint after the impact before auto drivers and members of the public managed to stop it by placing wooden blocks under its wheels.
Three persons lost their lives in the accident, including Muraleedharan (56) of Mogappair East and Gauthaman (60) of Balavedu Colony in Avadi. Muraleedharan was on his way to the Madras High Court on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Rajeswari (45), a Madras High Court employee who was travelling with Muraleedharan, sustained serious hip injuries. Balakrishnan of Kennedy Nagar in Vyasarpadi also suffered a severe injury to his left leg. Both are undergoing treatment at Stanley Government Hospital.
The truck driver, identified as Raj kumar of Bharathiyar Nagar in Koyambedu, was assaulted by an angry crowd following the accident. Traffic police personnel rescued him and brought the situation under control.
The Washermenpet Investigation Wing police have launched an investigation into the incident. Rescue operations and road clearance work continued for more than two hours, resulting in heavy traffic snarls in and around Moolakothalam.