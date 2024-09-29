3 killed as car from Chennai runs over pedestrian, bikers near Tindivanam

CHENNAI: Three people died in an accident involving a car proceeding from Chennai, on GST Road near Tindivanam.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the car first ran over a pedestrian in Velangampadi. The driver seems to have panicked after this and lost control of the vehicle. The car then hit two two-wheelers resulting in two more fatalities.

The report added that the occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the accidents.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Mundiyampakkam Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The Mailam police have launched an investigation into the incident.