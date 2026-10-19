Chennai: 3 decades on, Stephenson Road flooding woes continue

Residents of Vyasar Nagar Colony in Vyasarpadi and daily commuters noted they have been enduring this issue for over three decades, and during intense monsoon spells, heavy waterlogging submerges the Ganesapuram Subway every year.

Following overnight rains on Sunday morning, Stephenson Road witnessed near-knee-deep water stagnation. R Sekar, a resident of Vyasar Nagar Colony, shared his frustration: "Every year we witness Stephenson Road inundated. We thought the GCC's ongoing storm-water drain construction, high-power dewatering pumps, and rainwater collection system near the subway would ensure smooth drainage. However, water is still mostly being pumped out manually using motors."

Following an inspection on Stephenson Road, Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) Chairman and TVK North Chennai District Secretary V Siva assured residents that swift measures are under way to fix the stagnation between BB Road and Ganesapuram Subway permanently.