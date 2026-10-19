Chennai: 3 decades on, Stephenson Road flooding woes continue

CHENNAI: As floodwaters drained out of most southern parts of Chennai by Sunday morning, prolonged inundation on Stephenson Road in Vyasarpadi has once again put the spotlight on civic infrastructure in North Chennai. Affected residents are urging the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to find a permanent solution to the recurring waterlogging and deploy additional heavy-duty pumps ahead of upcoming rains.
Residents of Vyasar Nagar Colony in Vyasarpadi and daily commuters noted they have been enduring this issue for over three decades, and during intense monsoon spells, heavy waterlogging submerges the Ganesapuram Subway every year.
Following overnight rains on Sunday morning, Stephenson Road witnessed near-knee-deep water stagnation. R Sekar, a resident of Vyasar Nagar Colony, shared his frustration: "Every year we witness Stephenson Road inundated. We thought the GCC's ongoing storm-water drain construction, high-power dewatering pumps, and rainwater collection system near the subway would ensure smooth drainage. However, water is still mostly being pumped out manually using motors."
Following an inspection on Stephenson Road, Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) Chairman and TVK North Chennai District Secretary V Siva assured residents that swift measures are under way to fix the stagnation between BB Road and Ganesapuram Subway permanently.
"We understand public concerns and have deployed over six heavy-duty motors to clear the water. Officials are expediting infrastructure plans to ensure a complete, long-term solution before the next heavy spell, prioritising residents' safety and well-being," said Siva. Further, he added that civic workers are receiving full cooperation from the public as drainage operations continue intensively across affected stretches.
Speaking to DT Next, an official in the Chennai Corporation explained, "Earlier, water was diverted into Otteri Nullah via the Ganesapuram Subway. We are now replacing the old, low-capacity storm-water drain with a larger box drain measuring 8 feet in height and 4 feet in width, extending from Stephenson Road to the Goods Shed Pond beneath GNT Road. Only 15 meters of drain work remains pending," the official said.
Additionally, GCC has expanded the Goods Shed Pond's capacity on railway land from three acres to 10 acres. Rainwater will be disposed of directly into the pond; authorities believe it will reduce flooding and provide a permanent solution.
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government (MAWS Department), inspected the ongoing dewatering efforts on the spot.