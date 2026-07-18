2nd PIL against government jobs for Karur victims dismissed as withdrawn

The First Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, declined to entertain the plea, observing that a connected matter relating to the same incident is already pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and that an interim order has been passed in the case. The petitioner subsequently withdrew the PIL, following which the court dismissed it as withdrawn.

N Prabakaran had filed the petition before the Madras High Court, stating that 41 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in the stampede that occurred during a public meeting organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in Karur on September 27, 2025, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.