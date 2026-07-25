280 killed in over 2,200 road accidents in city this year: Police Commissioner Amalraj

CHENNAI: As many as 280 people have lost their lives in 2,206 road accidents reported in Chennai till July 24 this year, Police Commissioner A Amalraj said on Friday, stressing that road accidents remain one of the city's biggest public safety concerns.
Speaking at a Road Safety Awareness programme organised by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police at RA Mandram in Broadway, Amalraj said that road accidents were often dismissed as unavoidable mishaps when, in fact, most of them could have been prevented through better road safety practices and enforcement.
“The ‘golden hour’ after an accident is crucial. Do not hesitate to help accident victims. You’ll not be subjected to police or court hassles for extending timely assistance,” he added. “Always use helmet whether you’re driving or riding pillion. Roads are meant for safe travel and not for performing dangerous stunts.”
Amalraj honoured police personnel, ambulance drivers, nurses, auto-rickshaw drivers, students and members of the public who helped accident victims receive timely medical care. The event also featured road safety-themed cultural programmes, distribution of helmets to Road Safety Patrol students and emoji badges to school and college students.