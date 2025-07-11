28-year-old Chennai doctor arrested in meth peddling case

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old medical doctor who works with a private insurance firm was arrested by the Arumbakkam Police on Wednesday for his alleged links with a synthetic drug peddling network that was busted ten days ago.

Dr Eshwar of Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, did his MBBS in Russia and has been working as a medical officer in the claims department of a private insurance firm.

Dr Eshwar had bought methamphetamine from one of the suspects who was arrested by the Arumbakkam Police in a joint operation with the anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) recently.

The doctor is the seventh accused arrested in the case. On July 1, a police team rounded up two youths who were found loitering suspiciously at Retteri junction.

On questioning, the duo gave evasive replies after which police searched their belongings and found 14.2 grams of methamphetamine in their possession.

The duo – Anthony Ruben (29) of Pudur in Ambattur and Deepak Raj (29) of Ambattur were placed under arrest and Rs 12,000, two mobile phones and two bikes were seized from them.

Police arrested their accomplice Immanuel Rohan (23) the next day; he is said to have supplied the doctor with the narcotics.

On July 3, based on the inputs provided by Anthony and Deepak, police arrested two more persons – Arvind Balaji (31) of Valasaravakkam and Subash (30) of Iyyapanthangal, and two days later, on July 5, one Ajith Kannan of Kodambakkam was arrested for his links with the methamphetamine peddling network.

Dr Eshwar has been remanded in judicial custody.