28 sovereigns of gold looted from two houses in Chromepet

CHENNAI: Two houses, including one of a government school headmistress, were robbed in Postal Nagar, Chromepet, on Wednesday.

Malathi Rani, the headmistress of a government middle school in Potheri, is a resident of Thanalakshmi Street in Postal Nagar.

On September 3, she left her home to attend a mourning event at a relative's house in Adyar. Meanwhile, her tenant, Bala Aravind who is working in a private company, was out visiting Vandalur Zoo with his wife and guests.

Upon returning home on night, both Malathi and Bala discovered that their doors had been broken opened.

Malathi reported that eight sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from her bureau, while Bala lost 20 sovereigns from his home.

They immediately filed a complaint at the Chitlapakkam police station.

Officers, accompanied by fingerprint experts, conducted an investigation and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area.