28 express trains to halt at Melmaruvathur for 2 minutes: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: For the convenience of the large number of devotees who are expected to visit Melmaruvathur to attend Irudumudi and Thaipoosam festivals, 28 express trains will halt at the railway station there for two minutes from January 1 to February 12, 2025, said the Southern Railway.

The trains that would stop at Melmaruvathur include Raghavendra Express (Train No 12653), which runs between Chennai and Tiruchy, Pothigai Express (Train No 12661) between Chennai and Sengottai, Pandian Express (Train No 12638) running from Madurai to Chennai Egmore, and Vaigai Express (Train No 12636) from Madurai to Chennai.

Additionally, Sengottai to Tambaram Superfast Express (Train No 20684), Sengottai to Tambaram Silambu Express (Train No 20682), Nagercoil to Tambaram Anthiyodaya Express (Train No 20692) as well as Karaikal to Tambaram Express (Train No 16176), will also make a two-minute stop at Melmaruvathur.

The halt is being implemented to accommodate the surge in passengers that is expected during the festival season.