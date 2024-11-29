27 arrested in BSP chief Armstrong’s murder case produced before sessions court

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police produced 27 accused arrested in the murder case of Armstrong, the State chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), before the sessions court in Chennai on Thursday.

The development comes as the trial of Armstrong's murder was transferred to the principal sessions court.

The counsel appearing for the main accused Nagendran in the murder case sought to transfer his client from Vellore prison to Puzhal prison as his health was in bad condition and he couldn't travel a longer distance for case proceedings.

The counsel also submitted that Nagendran is wrongly implicated in the case and some unknown persons are threatening advocates not to appear in the case for the accused. The government advocate sought time to gather details in this regard.

In addition, the accused persons sought the court's permission to get the chargesheet in digital format as it runs to five thousand pages. After the submissions, the judge posted the matter to December 12 for further proceedings.

In July, a gang brutally murdered Armstrong with deadly weapons near the site of his under-construction house at Perambur. The murder of a national party leader in a public place sent shock waves among the political leaders and the public. Many alleged lapses in the law and order of the State.

Later, the police narrowed down on the accused and arrested 28 of them. During the process of securing pieces of evidence, the police shot one of the 28 arrested and a notorious gangster Thiruvengadam as he tried to escape from the clutches of the police allegedly.

The two other key accused, Sambhav Senthil and Mottai Krishna are at large.