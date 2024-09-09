267 kg gold smuggling case: 2 booked under COFEPOSA act, 7 released on conditional bail

CHENNAI: In the 267 kg gold smuggling case, Youtuber Sabir Ali and a Sri Lankan passenger have now been booked under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the seven others, who were arrested earlier, have been released on conditional bail.

The main accused, who led the smuggling gang is under hideout and is seeking anticipatory bail from the court.

The Customs Department filed a petition opposing the bail and is actively searching for him.

The 267 kg of gold was smuggled to Chennai International Airport during April and May from various countries, including Dubai, Sharjah, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Also read: 267 kg gold smuggling case finds a BJP connect

All the gold was carried out of the airport using transit passengers to avoid any customs checks.

In the last week of June, Air Intelligence officials intercepted a Sri Lankan passenger traveling from Dubai via Chennai to Sri Lanka.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the passenger had smuggled gold from Dubai and had managed to get it out of Chennai International Airport through employees of a gift shop without customs checks.

Later, the investigation revealed that the gold had been smuggled out of Chennai Airport over the last two months by the same passengers.

The customs officials arrested YouTuber Sabir Ali, who runs a gift shop at the airport, the Sri Lankan passenger along with seven of his employees, and remanded them.

Also read: Gold smuggling syndicate busted at Chennai airport; 267 kg gold worth Rs 167 crore smuggled in last two months

Now, Sabir Ali and the Sri Lankan smuggler have been charged under the COFEPOSA Act, making it impossible for them to be released on bail.

If the COFEPOSA Act's committee confirms the charges, steps can be taken to confiscate properties acquired through smuggling.