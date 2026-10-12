26 homeless families from Chepauk moved to a temporary shelter

The families have been accommodated at a GCC-run shelter for the homeless at Anna Square, following the completion of 30 temporary accommodation units for homeless families at the Marina.

A senior GCC official said that 19 families had been living on the streets in Chepauk and Peters Road, while the remaining belonged to the Gypsy community. “They were provided with 3 meals a day, RO-purified drinking water, toilets, a separate lactation room and sanitary napkins,” he added. "The Community Development Department of the GCC will continue to take coordinated action to provide temporary accommodation for the homeless, along with appropriate rehabilitation measures.”