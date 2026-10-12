26 homeless families from Chepauk moved to a temporary shelter

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has provided temporary accommodation to 26 homeless families who had been living on pavements in Chepauk and beneath the Peters Road flyover for years, offering them a secure place to stay ahead of the monsoon.
The families have been accommodated at a GCC-run shelter for the homeless at Anna Square, following the completion of 30 temporary accommodation units for homeless families at the Marina.
A senior GCC official said that 19 families had been living on the streets in Chepauk and Peters Road, while the remaining belonged to the Gypsy community. “They were provided with 3 meals a day, RO-purified drinking water, toilets, a separate lactation room and sanitary napkins,” he added. "The Community Development Department of the GCC will continue to take coordinated action to provide temporary accommodation for the homeless, along with appropriate rehabilitation measures.”
P Meenakshi, who has lived on the pavement in Chepauk with her family for more than 30 years, said the accommodation had given them a sense of security. “The allotted place is secure and good. Earlier, we took refuge under shelters during the monsoon and used public toilets. Now we feel safe and secure. Officials have also assured us that they will provide permanent houses within the next 6 months,” she told DT Next.
Meenakshi, however, pointed out a few shortcomings in the facilities. She said that some rooms did not have door locks, raising concerns over privacy. She also sought permission to cook separately for her family, as the food provided by the civic body did not suit their needs.
The official said that the civic body had received feedback from families and was working to address their concerns. “The Gypsy community is fine with the food we provide. Cooking facilities will be arranged soon, without violating any government norms in the area,” he stated.