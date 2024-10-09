25 low-floor buses worth over Rs 22 crore flagged off in Chennai

CHENNAI: State Transport Minister SS Sivashankar flagged off 25 new BS-VI low-floor buses for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), on Wednesday. A department release said that buses have been procured at Rs 22.69 crore.

“As part of the ‘Climate Friendly Modernization of Bus Services’ in major cities of the State, the MTC was allocated 352 low-floor buses under the KfW funding project. Already, 188 low-floor buses worth Rs 170.60 crore have been operationalised in phases, and an additional 25 new BS-VI low-floor buses are being introduced,” the release added.

The new BS-VI low-floor buses are equipped with the latest technology and special features to facilitate easy boarding and alighting for disabled persons, senior citizens, women and children, as per the release.