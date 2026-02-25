24 Manithaneyam students clear IFoS main examination

CHENNAI: Saidai Duraisamy's Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy on Wednesday said that 24 of its students have cleared the main examination conducted for recruitment to the Indian Forest Service.
The Union Public Service Commission had notified 150 vacancies in 2025. The preliminary examination was held on May 25, 2025, and the results were declared on June 11, 2025.
The main examination was conducted from November 16 to 23, 2025, with the results announced on February 24, 2026.
All 24 candidates had enrolled with Manithaneyam through its online free coaching programme and prepared for the examination. The academy said it would provide free training, including special coaching sessions and mock interviews, for the candidates who have qualified for the personality test.
The support will include training by experienced faculty, study notes and daily classes, and personalised mentoring. The foundation will also cover the cost of air travel to New Delhi for the interview, accommodation and food at Tamil Nadu House, and provide formal attire for the interview, free of cost.
Candidates can register in person or online from February 26, 2026, at the Manithaneyam Free IAS Coaching Centre in CID Nagar or through www.mntfreeias.com. Candidates can contact 044-24358373, 044-24330095, 98404 39393, or 84284 31107 for further details.
