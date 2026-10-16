21-year-old man murdered at Mangadu rehabilitation centre

The deceased, Nishanth, was undergoing treatment at the centre. The accused have been identified as Babu, 52, from Coimbatore, and Sivakumar, 42, from Kannadapalayam in Avadi. Both were also undergoing treatment at the facility.

According to police, the accused allegedly told investigators that they killed Nishanth because he had used abusive language against them.

Police are investigating the incident.