21-year-old kills lover, dies by suicide in lodge room in Chennai

Growing suspicious by Friday morning, lodge employees knocked on the door. When there was no response, they alerted the Vepery police.

Police officers broke open the door and entered the room, where they found that the woman had been murdered, while the man’s body was found hanging, suspected to have died by suicide.

Further investigation revealed that the two were in a romantic relationship. Police suspect that Bharathi Perumal murdered Bhavya by slitting her throat before taking his own life.