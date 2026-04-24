21-year-old kills lover, dies by suicide in lodge room in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man from Ramapuram allegedly murdered his girlfriend and ended his life at a lodge in Periamet. The 21-year-old woman was found with her throat slit and the body of the man was found in the same room, said the police.
The deceased have been identified as S Bhavya (21), originally from Bharathinagar near Singampunari in Sivaganga district, and M Bharathi Perumal (21), a resident of Indira Nagar near Ramapuram, Chennai.
According to police sources, the couple had checked into a room in the lodge on Kumarappa Street, Periamet on Thursday. Lodge staff noted that the man stepped out that morning to buy food and returned a brief while later. The room remained locked from the inside thereafter.
Growing suspicious by Friday morning, lodge employees knocked on the door. When there was no response, they alerted the Vepery police.
Police officers broke open the door and entered the room, where they found that the woman had been murdered, while the man’s body was found hanging, suspected to have died by suicide.
Further investigation revealed that the two were in a romantic relationship. Police suspect that Bharathi Perumal murdered Bhavya by slitting her throat before taking his own life.
The bodies were sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led him to take the extreme step.