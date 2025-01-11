21-year-old delivers boy in Kancheepuram; kills him same day

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old unmarried woman who delivered a boy in Kancheepuram was arrested by the police for killing the infant on the same day.

The accused Boomika of Kiliyanur village near Walajabad in Kancheepuram was staying in Chengalpattu and working in a private factory.

Police said Boomika was in a relationship with her co-worker from Tindivanam and got pregnant. Boomika, who went to Kancheepuram a few days ago, informed her parents that she was suffering from severe stomach ache. Following this she was admitted to the Kancheepuram GH.

On Thursday night, Boomika gave birth to a boy, and on Friday morning both Boomika and the baby were missing from the hospital.

Police said Boomika had gone to the restroom with the baby in the morning but went missing after that. Based on the complaint filed by the hospital, the Walajabad police visited the spot and held inquiries.

During the investigation, the police found Boomika had thrown her baby in an abandoned well in Villuvapakkam village.

The police on Friday evening recovered the body of the infant from the well and arrested Boomika the same night.

The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab her lover. Investigation is under way to know what pushed her to take this tragic step and how she escaped from the hospital.