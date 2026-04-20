2026 TN elections | Vijay's poll blitzkrieg leaves Chennai choking

Traffic movement was hit from Gummidipoondi to MGR Nagar through Puzhal, Villivakkam, Padi, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar and KK Nagar. Motorists and commuters faced long delays. The police department deployed additional personnel to clear bottlenecks.

Vijay began the day with a roadshow in Ponneri's Panchetti in Tiruvallur district. He later canvassed in Kolathur for candidate VS Babu and in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar for N Maria Wilson. In Villivakkam, he walked with candidate Aadhav Arjuna and held roadshows in Anna Nagar for VK Ramkumar and Virugambakkam for R Sabarinathan.