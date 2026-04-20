2026 TN elections | Vijay's poll blitzkrieg leaves Chennai choking

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay's roadshows paralysed traffic across Chennai and Tiruvallur on Monday as thousands gathered to see the actor-politician canvassing for his party's candidates, a day before campaigning ends for the April 23 Assembly election.
Traffic movement was hit from Gummidipoondi to MGR Nagar through Puzhal, Villivakkam, Padi, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar and KK Nagar. Motorists and commuters faced long delays. The police department deployed additional personnel to clear bottlenecks.
Vijay began the day with a roadshow in Ponneri's Panchetti in Tiruvallur district. He later canvassed in Kolathur for candidate VS Babu and in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar for N Maria Wilson. In Villivakkam, he walked with candidate Aadhav Arjuna and held roadshows in Anna Nagar for VK Ramkumar and Virugambakkam for R Sabarinathan.
In Gummidipoondi, a newlywed couple stopped the campaign vehicle. Vijay invited them onto the vehicle. They sought his blessings and he raised their hands to the crowd. "He blessed us," the couple said.
During the Villivakkam leg, two women fainted in the crowd. Party functionaries gave them water and moved them by ambulance.