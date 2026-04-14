2026 TN elections | GCC enlists 3,000 autos to spread voter awareness

The awareness campaign was launched at Kannappar Thidal ground near Elephant Gate Bridge on Tuesday.

The stickers feature the message "Let's cast our vote, let's not take cash" and highlight the election date, April 23. To demonstrate their commitment to the cause, participating auto drivers raised their left index fingers to promote voting awareness.

These 3,000 autos that will crisscross the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai would ensure that the message reaches all voters, said officials.