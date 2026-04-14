Chennai

2026 TN elections | GCC enlists 3,000 autos to spread voter awareness

The awareness campaign was launched at Kannappar Thidal ground near Elephant Gate Bridge on Tuesday.
Greater Chennai Corporation
Greater Chennai Corporation Rajalakshmi V
Updated on

CHENNAI: To emphasise the importance of achieving 100 per cent voter turnout in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, the Greater Chennai Corporation launched a campaign to display voter awareness advertisements on 3,000 autos across all 16 assembly constituencies within the city limits.

The awareness campaign was launched at Kannappar Thidal ground near Elephant Gate Bridge on Tuesday.

The stickers feature the message "Let's cast our vote, let's not take cash" and highlight the election date, April 23. To demonstrate their commitment to the cause, participating auto drivers raised their left index fingers to promote voting awareness.

These 3,000 autos that will crisscross the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai would ensure that the message reaches all voters, said officials.

Greater Chennai Corporation
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
2026 TN elections

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