2026 TN elections | First-time voters in Chennai celebrate votes for change

The first one to share is V Srinivasan Raghvan, a resident of Perambur who cast his vote in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency, shared his experience: “I am an 18-year-old college student. I waited for more than 20 minutes in the queue before entering the polling booth."

He added that despite being prepared, the array of candidates was daunting. “Though I was well-prepared to vote, seeing the long list of candidates from major political parties and independents made the final choice difficult. However, I felt much happier after exiting the booth, knowing I had voted for the candidate I desired.”