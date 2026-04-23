2026 TN elections | First-time voters in Chennai celebrate votes for change

CHENNAI: First-time voters across various assembly constituencies in Chennai expressed their breathtaking experience over completing the democratic right in the 2026 assembly elections on April 23. Many described a mix of nervousness and an adrenaline rush as they cast their maiden votes for their chosen candidates.
The first one to share is V Srinivasan Raghvan, a resident of Perambur who cast his vote in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency, shared his experience: “I am an 18-year-old college student. I waited for more than 20 minutes in the queue before entering the polling booth."
He added that despite being prepared, the array of candidates was daunting. “Though I was well-prepared to vote, seeing the long list of candidates from major political parties and independents made the final choice difficult. However, I felt much happier after exiting the booth, knowing I had voted for the candidate I desired.”
J Abul Fasil of Kodungaiyur, who cast his vote in the Perambur assembly constituency, expressed his pride in finally being eligible. “I have always been passionate about the process, but only now am I eligible to cast my vote. For me, every vote is important; a single vote is enough to shake the system and bring about change.”
Similarly, several other first-time voters in the Kolathur and RK Nagar constituencies emphasised the validity of their contribution, stating they voted for the 'right person' to ensure corruption-free governance.