2026 TN elections | Colour-coded poll booths to assist Chennai voters

CHENNAI: For the first time, polling locations across the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai will be colour-coded to assist voters at polling locations where more than ten polling booths are co-located. Additionally, signboards will be installed to guide voters along coloured pathways, helping to prevent confusion at these large polling booths.
District Election Officer J Kumaragurubaran shared the initiative in a social media post, stating, "The colour-coding initiative is being implemented at locations with more than ten co-located polling booths." He noted that specific signage will help voters identify and follow the correct coloured path to their designated booth.
There is a total of 4,085 polling booths at 1,197 polling locations in 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai. For example, footpaths at the Nammalwarpet Chennai High School in Purasawalkam now feature sky blue, pink, and pistachio green markings.
A Chennai Corporation official noted, "One school in the constituency has 16 polling booths, where approximately 9,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots this year." Similarly, a private school in the Perambur assembly constituency has been equipped with two entry points and one exit for better crowd management. Maps have been placed for guidance, and footpaths have been painted in three colours to lead voters to different blocks.
"The markings may be expanded to schools with more than five polling booths. These arrangements also prioritise Persons with Disabilities, and dedicated racks will be provided for the public to store their mobile phones," the official added.