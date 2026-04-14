2026 TN elections | Colour-coded poll booths to assist Chennai voters

District Election Officer J Kumaragurubaran shared the initiative in a social media post, stating, "The colour-coding initiative is being implemented at locations with more than ten co-located polling booths." He noted that specific signage will help voters identify and follow the correct coloured path to their designated booth.

There is a total of 4,085 polling booths at 1,197 polling locations in 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai. For example, footpaths at the Nammalwarpet Chennai High School in Purasawalkam now feature sky blue, pink, and pistachio green markings.