2013 hit-and-run case: MHC directs EMPEE group’s Shaji Purushothaman to appear for sentencing, recalls NBW

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recalled the warrant issued against Shaji and directed him to appear without fail before the trial court on July 16.

According to the prosecution, on May 22, 2013, Shaji Purushothaman, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, that too without a valid driving licence, rammed his car onto the pavement near the Children's Hospital in Egmore, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring four others. The prosecution further alleged that none of the accused rendered assistance to the victims or informed the police about the accident.

At the conclusion of the trial, the VII Additional District and Sessions Judge P Srikumar convicted Shaji under Sections 304 (II) and 308 (four counts) of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under Sections 3 read with 181 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.