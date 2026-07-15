2013 hit-and-run case: MHC directs EMPEE group’s Shaji Purushothaman to appear for sentencing, recalls NBW

CHENNAI: Even as it recalled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against EMPEE Group owner Shaji Purushothaman, who was convicted in the 2013 Egmore drunken driving case that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, the Madras High Court directed him to appear before the trial court on July 16 for the hearing on the quantum of sentence.
Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recalled the warrant issued against Shaji and directed him to appear without fail before the trial court on July 16.
According to the prosecution, on May 22, 2013, Shaji Purushothaman, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, that too without a valid driving licence, rammed his car onto the pavement near the Children's Hospital in Egmore, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring four others. The prosecution further alleged that none of the accused rendered assistance to the victims or informed the police about the accident.
At the conclusion of the trial, the VII Additional District and Sessions Judge P Srikumar convicted Shaji under Sections 304 (II) and 308 (four counts) of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under Sections 3 read with 181 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
When the judgment was pronounced on June 29, Shaji failed to appear before the trial court. Consequently, the judge dismissed his petition seeking exemption from personal appearance for want of acceptable evidence, issued a non-bailable warrant against him, and directed the police to secure his presence for the hearing on the quantum of sentence.
Aggrieved by the issuance of the warrant, Shaji approached the High Court seeking its recall. He submitted that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a back ailment and sought exemption from appearing before the trial court.
Offering only partial relief, the High Court cancelled the non-bailable warrant, but refused to accept his plea for exemption from personal appearance.