2,000 tonnes of vegetables go unsold at Koyambedu as eateries halt operations

As roadside eateries have decided to cut down on selling fried snacks, over 500 kg of unsold banana peppers (bajji milagai) were dumped at the market.

SS Muthukumaran, president, Koyambedu Semi-Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, told DT Next, "On Thursday, more than 2,000 tonnes of vegetables, usually bought by small-scale and roadside eateries, remained unsold. If this continues, the prices of essential vegetables may decrease as supply increases. We currently have a large number of sacks of carrots."