2,000 assistant professors to be appointed by academic year end

The results of 40 subjects are expected to be declared by the end of March.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board announced the recruitment of 2,708 assistant professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for government arts and science colleges and government colleges of education via a notification in October 2025. The board then conducted the written examination on December 27, in which 42,064 candidates appeared.

So far, the results for History Education, Human Rights, Indian Culture and Tourism, Marine Biology and Wildlife Biology have been announced. "The certificate verification has been postponed from March 11 to March 23, and the interview has been pushed to March 24 instead of March 12," said a senior Higher Education department official.