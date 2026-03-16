2,000 assistant professors to be appointed by academic year end

CHENNAI: The process to recruit more than 2,000 assistant professors at government arts and science colleges across the State is expected to be completed by the end of the current academic year, as results for five subjects have been published, and certificate verification will commence soon.
The results of 40 subjects are expected to be declared by the end of March.
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board announced the recruitment of 2,708 assistant professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for government arts and science colleges and government colleges of education via a notification in October 2025. The board then conducted the written examination on December 27, in which 42,064 candidates appeared.
So far, the results for History Education, Human Rights, Indian Culture and Tourism, Marine Biology and Wildlife Biology have been announced. "The certificate verification has been postponed from March 11 to March 23, and the interview has been pushed to March 24 instead of March 12," said a senior Higher Education department official.
The assistant professors would be appointed to teach lessons in as many as 48 subjects, the official said, "As the new academic year will begin soon, it was decided to publish the results for the rest of the 43 subjects possibly by this month itself."
The entire recruitment process, including issuing appointment orders, would be concluded before the next academic year begins, the official said, adding that the selected candidates would also be provided training before their posting.
The official noted that the authorities would ensure that the recruitment process was transparent. "All the processes, including sending interview letters, will be done online," he said. All qualified candidates would also receive SMS on their registered phone number about their appointment process.