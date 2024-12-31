20 years of Indian Idol: Aradhana Bhola of Fremantle India talks about evolution and future, with special focus on South Indian expansion

CHENNAI: Some traditions don’t fade away over time. There is a certain kind of comforting charm in our weekend ritual, as the dusk envelopes us, and with every bit of fervour, we come together as a family, glued to the tunes of music from our television sets. These familiar tunes have been that of Indian Idol, which has been our daily source of dopamine for two long decades, now.

Aradhana Bhola, the managing director of Fremantle India, which proudly produces this celebration of Indian nostalgia, talks to us about how the reality show has evolved over time, and about its expected foray into the south Indian realty space.

Excerpts from the interview:

Could you tell us a little about the transition of Indian Idol and how it is still gloriously withstanding after 20 years?

For us, it is a very proud moment indeed. Though years have passed, there are various elements which we haven’t really changed. Our format is produced worldwide in 60 plus territories. There is clearly a certain DNA the show has that works well. When we started in 2004, Indian Idol was about somebody who sings really well, has an X factor and an inspiring story. We haven’t touched that code in the youth singing competition space.

If you look at the choice of judges, the talent we get today, the kind of music we produce in the show, the way we arrange the music for those performances, the stories we tell- that has changed keeping 2024 in mind.

Also with technology evolving, we have been able to reach out to a larger group of youth in this country. We have also recognised post pandemic that it’s not like we were not proud of our regional heritage, but I think all over the world, people have become even more appreciative of it. And we see that shift in Indian Idol as well.

With Indian Idol Marathi, we are diversifying to regional versions of talent. Season three of Telugu Indian Idol just wound up this year. And we actually did auditions for that in the US. So the Telugu community, not just in the Indian region, but across the world was part of it.

How has the audience’s acceptance and feedback evolved over the time?

Since the show had initially aired on television in 2004, the audience kept it close to their heart. As I have been working on this show since the first season, I can tell you from experience- it was an immediate phenomenon.

At the time, it was for the youth. They got a platform where they could bring their ‘swag’, a word which wasn’t even popular then. They could make it big by getting access to some of the best music talent as mentors. Over time, it changed in different ways.

Talking about the consumer perspective during the pandemic, both Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and us got numerous requests from people, urging us not to shut the show.

That year, we ran 75 episodes which became our longest running season.

Talking about season 15 which is currently running, I get the feedback on how authentic this year’s contestants are. This season is fueling newer dreams which we have created together with the talent and our audience’s support.

What according to you is one core reason for Indian Idol to still be relevant in the space of reality shows?

The 20 years legacy of Indian Idol is the core reason. Irrespective of your background, social and economic situation in life, talent triumphs here. Look at Neha Kakkar, Vishal Mishra and many others, who might not have won, but have shined the brightest in life.

You also produce India’s Got Talent, MTV Hustle and other reality shows. What are certain developments you have noticed in terms of content in reality shows? How do you see this space flourishing in the future?

As a content producer, be it scripted, unscripted, reality, non-reality- audiences consumption has progressed tremendously. They have grown smarter with the access to international content booming post pandemic.

As creators of reality shows, we need to find something which is unique to their show and present it in a manner that the audience resonates with.

Talking about the future, I think AI is going to be the biggest influence. It’s here to stay and that’s going to be the next form of disruption in how we create content.

Are there plans to diversify Indian Idol in Tamil?

Watch the space, it might just happen! I vividly remember when we had spoken to Allu Aravind, whom we fondly call Aravind sir, for the first season of Telugu Indian Idol, he had told us that he wants the best singing reality show for the Telugu community across the world. Our auditions in the US witnessed the Telugu community come united and participate.

There is also a certain pride in one’s own culture. India is so rich musically. Tamil Nadu has a huge musical heritage which is unmatchable.

In fact, we have learned so much about the south Indian industry- its rich heritage and the ease with which people work with utmost dedication. Devi Sri Prasad is one that comes to my mind if I have to talk about one immensely talented performer in the musical industry.

For south Indian audiences, I would like to say that we are actively working on a few shows. I have to be tight-lipped for now, as one of the shows will shortly go into production in the new year.