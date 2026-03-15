20-year wait ends as MRTS Velachery-St Thomas Mount stretch opens

CHENNAI: Smiles, selfies, long-awaited excitement, elders standing in groups discussing the significance of the moment, the first day of operations on the MRTS extension between Velachery and St Thomas Mount carried a sense of quiet celebration for a modest 4.5-km addition to the city's rail network.
A large group of men in their 40s to 60s travelled back and forth between the two stations, soaking in. Catching them during their second ride, one of them said, "It's tough to commute between Medavakkam and St Thomas Mount. We rely on the M14 bus. Now, if we reach Puzhuthivakkam, we can go anywhere in the city."
The group comprised resident association members from Puzhuthivakkam, Adambakkam, Kovilambakkam and Ullagaram. "These are all residential areas that lacked proper connectivity. This has been a 20-year dream," they said.
The first train departed at 5 am, and being a weekend, it saw relatively light crowds until around 9 am, after which the excitement began to build around the ticket counters. Some passengers approached counters asking if there was a separate ticket for the newly opened stretch to Velachery.
"I live in Taramani and travel every weekend to my sister's house in Vandalur. Earlier, it was difficult; I had to go to Guindy and then catch a train. Now it is easier," said Shwetha, after buying her ticket at Velachery.
"For those travelling to the Secretariat, they don't have to travel long. If someone wants to go to Mylapore for temple visits, it's easier too. If people want to reach Siruseri, they can get down at Tiruvanmiyur," said 64-year-old Ganesan, listing several ways the corridor could change travel across south Chennai.
He himself had boarded the train simply to experience the journey. Much like Ganesan, several elderly commuters said they felt relieved seeing the long-delayed route finally come alive.
"From the announcement to the erection of pillars and now this. I've seen every stage," said 82-year-old Thirumoorthy. He has been travelling from Keelkattalai to Velachery by bus for years to catch trains towards Chennai Beach for his daily commute. Now, he says, the pressure of that journey could finally ease. And on the first day, there seemed to be many Thirumoorthys.