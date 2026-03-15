20-year wait ends as MRTS Velachery-St Thomas Mount stretch opens

A large group of men in their 40s to 60s travelled back and forth between the two stations, soaking in. Catching them during their second ride, one of them said, "It's tough to commute between Medavakkam and St Thomas Mount. We rely on the M14 bus. Now, if we reach Puzhuthivakkam, we can go anywhere in the city."

The group comprised resident association members from Puzhuthivakkam, Adambakkam, Kovilambakkam and Ullagaram. "These are all residential areas that lacked proper connectivity. This has been a 20-year dream," they said.