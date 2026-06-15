20 power theft cases detected in Tirumazhisai, Rs 21.7 lakh compensation imposed

CHENNAI: A joint inspection conducted by enforcement officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) in the Tirumazhisai division under the Tiruvallur electricity distribution circle on May 27 detected 20 cases of electricity theft.
The inspection was carried out by officials from the Chennai Enforcement Division, including the Chennai Central, North, South and West, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram enforcement units. Following the inspection, TNPDCL imposed a compensation amount of Rs 21,70,362 on the consumers involved in the power theft cases.
The consumers admitted to the offences and voluntarily paid a compounding fee of Rs 1,10,000 to avoid criminal prosecution. No police complaints were lodged against them. TNPDCL has appealed to the public to report instances of electricity theft to the Executive Engineer, Enforcement, Chennai, on mobile number 9445857591.