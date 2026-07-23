20 per cent storage lost, Chembarambakkam, Poondi to get desilted after seven years

The move follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's directive to take advantage of the receding water levels in the reservoirs to fast-track desilting works.

Senior WRD officials said the department plans to remove about 400 mcft of silt from Poondi and Chembarambakkam to restore part of their original storage capacity.

"The proposal is in the preliminary stage and work is expected to begin shortly under a revenue-and-expenditure model," a senior WRD official said.