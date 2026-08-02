2 Pocso-accused child welfare department members yet to face departmental action

CHENNAI: No departmental action has been taken against two Child Welfare Committee (CWC) staff accused and arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Pointing out the danger of such tolerance, activists and even department members have urged the officials to intervene at the earliest.
"Continuing to employ sexual harassment accused, that too in a government department that works for children's welfare, sends a wrong message. When the cases were reported, the department should have made a prompt decision. This is already late and shows that the department officials and even the government are lenient towards such crimes," said a child rights activist based in Chennai.
The activist, stressing for suspension or stronger departmental action, noted, "If the accused are out on bail, they can join work without consequence. Doesn't this put children in more danger?"
A CWC member argued the need for required training, follow-ups, and thorough inspections by senior officials to avoid such cases in the future.
"Someone committing such a crime within the department working on children's welfare shows predators can be anywhere. Hence, it is only paramount that such incidents are not taken lightly and are dealt with an iron hand. A detailed circular should be put out by the department warning and educating the staff of the consequences," added the member.
However, staff of the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS), under which sensitive Acts like Pocso are handled, call for filling up the vacancies.
"Most of the problems circle back to basics not being met. Adequate staffing is not only mandatory to do the job, but also to ensure it is done effectively. If there are enough staff, the department can conduct inspections and can ensure transparency; but lack of it becomes an advantage for perpetrators," said a senior staff member at DCWSS.
One of the accused is a 44-year-old man from Virudhunagar district who assaulted a 14-year-old girl in July, and the other is a 49-year-old man from Cuddalore who had harassed a minor in June.