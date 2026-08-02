2 Pocso-accused child welfare department members yet to face departmental action

"Continuing to employ sexual harassment accused, that too in a government department that works for children's welfare, sends a wrong message. When the cases were reported, the department should have made a prompt decision. This is already late and shows that the department officials and even the government are lenient towards such crimes," said a child rights activist based in Chennai.

The activist, stressing for suspension or stronger departmental action, noted, "If the accused are out on bail, they can join work without consequence. Doesn't this put children in more danger?"