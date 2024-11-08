2 killed in Chennai, Avadi over arguments; suspects arrested

CHENNAI: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in Chennai and Avadi City police limits. Police have arrested the suspects in both the cases.

In Avadi city police limits, Sathangadu police have arrested a 27-year-old man for murdering his friend. The deceased, A Ajay (21) was found with stab injuries at Tiruvottiyur. The arrested man was identified as R Dinesh Kumar.

Investigations revealed that during Dinesh’s birthday party last year, the duo had an argument, after which Dinesh had assaulted him. Ajay had issued threats to Dinesh, who was under the impression that Ajay would kill him. So he invited Ajay under the pretext of a peace-meeting, and along with his friend, attacked Ajay with a knife and fled.

Passerby found Ajay’s body and alerted the police who moved his body for post-mortem. Police secured Dinesh and sent him for judicial remand.

In another case in Aminjikarai, Muhammed Mukthar (31) of Azad Nagar was arrested for stabbing his neighbour to death after an argument on Thursday night. Mukthar had argued with his neighbour, Thameem Ansari (47), an auto driver after the latter accidentally spilled water in Mukthar’s house while cleaning.

Mukthar stabbed Ansari with a kitchen knife after an argument. Ansari succumbed to injuries on Friday. Aminjikarai police arrested him, produced him before a magistrate and remanded him to judicial custody.