2 juveniles among 7 held for murder of gaana singers

Bharath (25) and Seenu (24) of Varadharajapuram were locally known for gaana performance at events. After a performance at Padappai on Saturday evening, they stayed the night at a friend's place in Ammanambakkam, rather than at their own house.

Around 7 am on Sunday, a gang of seven broke into the house and attempted to attack the friend, Lokesh, who managed to escape. The gang then turned on the duo and hacked them to death. Bharath was found dead inside the house, while Seenu collapsed near the entrance in a pool of blood.