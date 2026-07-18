2 GCC officials suspended after DVAC raid, 2 more on radar

"During the sudden inspection, it was found that the officials had transacted unaccounted money through online modes (GPay). Especially, E Ravi Varman was not able to explain the bank transactions made in June. A preliminary report was received from the DVAC on Saturday, and the officials were suspended the same day," he said.

The Commissioner said First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against both officials and that they would face removal from service after completion of due process.

He added that two more officials, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, were under suspicion in connection with the case. In the Teynampet zone, a superintendent, a conservancy supervisor and a sanitary inspector have also come under the scanner following the inspection.

Issuing a strong warning to civic officials, Sameeran said strict action would be taken against anyone found accepting bribes.

"Based on the instructions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a strict warning has been issued to all officials. I have also directed all zonal officers and assistant engineers to display the DVAC helpline numbers prominently at all Corporation offices," he said.