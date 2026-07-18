2 GCC officials suspended after DVAC raid, 2 more on radar

CHENNAI: The anti-corruption crackdown within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) intensified on Saturday, with the civic body suspending two engineers from the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone following a surprise inspection by the DVAC. Several other officials in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet zones have also come under suspicion, prompting the Corporation Commissioner to warn of stringent action against officials accepting bribes.
Sources in the Chennai Corporation told DT Next that during Friday's surprise inspection, DVAC officials found unexplained digital transactions in the GPay account of R Saravanan, executive engineer, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. Liquor bottles were also allegedly recovered from his office cabin.
Another official, E Ravi Varman, assistant executive engineer in the same zone, was unable to explain bank transactions traced to June during the inspection, sources said.
Speaking to DT Next, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said the DVAC submitted a preliminary report on Saturday, based on which both officials were immediately placed under suspension.
"During the sudden inspection, it was found that the officials had transacted unaccounted money through online modes (GPay). Especially, E Ravi Varman was not able to explain the bank transactions made in June. A preliminary report was received from the DVAC on Saturday, and the officials were suspended the same day," he said.
The Commissioner said First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against both officials and that they would face removal from service after completion of due process.
He added that two more officials, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, were under suspicion in connection with the case. In the Teynampet zone, a superintendent, a conservancy supervisor and a sanitary inspector have also come under the scanner following the inspection.
Issuing a strong warning to civic officials, Sameeran said strict action would be taken against anyone found accepting bribes.
"Based on the instructions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a strict warning has been issued to all officials. I have also directed all zonal officers and assistant engineers to display the DVAC helpline numbers prominently at all Corporation offices," he said.